PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper issued a summons for a driver traveling 149 mph in an area with a 65 mph speed limit.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver was clocked on Interstate 66 in Prince William County.

A driver was issued a summons for speeding at 149 mph in Prince William County. (Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The agency is reminding drivers throughout the state that speeding is a major highway safety hazard.

According to a 2022 report from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 1,005 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways last year — the highest number of annual fatalities since 2007 when 1,026 people died. The fatality rate of 2022 was a 3.8% increase over 2021.