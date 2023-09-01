RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians can expect more company on the roads this Labor Day weekend as Virginia State Police launches a statewide Operation C.A.R.E. initiative.

The “Crash Awareness Reduction Effort,” which is nationwide and state-sponsored, works to increase road safety for drivers by reducing the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by speeding or other traffic violations.

State police will increase their presence statewide over the course of the 2023 Labor Day weekend.

According to VSP, state law enforcement officials stopped 4,091 drivers speeding, and 1,800 more who were reckless driving during Labor Day weekend of 2022. Police also gave out 434 seatbelt violations.

Police also said officials provided assistance to more than 800 disabled and stranded drivers last year during the holiday weekend.

Each year the “Move Over,” law is enforced and this year will be no different as drivers are reminded to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or slow down if moving over is not a feasible option.

State police officials in conjunction with Gov. Glenn Youngkin launched the statewide annual 22nd “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The enforcement and education initiative began Aug. 16 and is looking to reduce alcohol-related crashes along the commonwealth’s roadways. State troopers plan to apprehend drivers under the influence through DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols. The campaign will continue through the holiday weekend.

8News is told that 12 individuals died in traffic crashes during Labor Day weekend of 2022, a slight increase from the 10 fatalities in 2021.

Operation C.A.R.E. will end at midnight Monday, Sept. 4.