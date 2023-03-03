PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued an alert for two at-risk seniors who were last seen on Friday morning in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Police Department and state police are looking for both Marvin Lee Lawrence and Darlene Alice Lawrence.

Marvin is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs approximately 190 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jean shorts and white sneakers. Darlene is 5-foot-4-inches tall, weighs approximately 95 pounds, has blue eyes and gray hair and was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve sweater, black leggings and white shoes. Both are 78 years old.

The pair were last seen on March 3 at 9:45 a.m. on Acres Road in Portsmouth. They were possibly driving a red 2022 Ford Explorer with Florida plate 5448QZ.

Marvin Lee Lawrence, Darlene Alice Lawrence and a stock photo of a red 2022 Ford Explorer, which they were believed to be driving on March 3, 2023. Credit: Virginia State Police.

Both Marvin and Darlene suffer from cognitive impairment and according to state police, their safety and health are potentially at risk.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 757-393-5300.