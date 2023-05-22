CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department are searching for a missing 19-year-old man who may be in danger.

Jacob Donald Skeates, 19, was last seen walking in the 1000 block of Eden Way North around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

Police describe Skeates as 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.

“The missing person has been diagnosed with autism and their disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a release from Virginia State Police reads.

Anyone with information about Skeates’ disappearance or whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.