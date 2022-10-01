RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As severe weather continues across Virginia this weekend, driving may become trickier and potentially hazardous. The Virginia State Police is encouraging drivers to be aware and take precautions when on the road this weekend.

As rain continues to move through the area, both Virginia State Police and Triple A are encouraging drivers to be safe on the roads. Some safe driving tips from the agencies include:

Drive with your headlights on during severe weather — it’s required by law.

Slow down!

Watch out for water or debris in the road.

Take flood watches and warnings seriously.

Wait to travel until any water in the road has receded.

Obey “Road Closed” signs. Never drive around them.

Never drive through standing water.

Additional traffic is also expected this weekend, as travelers from southern states are already evacuating to the north, leading to more traffic.

The Virginia State Police are deployed across Virginia this weekend to assist in case of emergency, with many already in southwestern counties in the commonwealth.

Virginia State Police teams also say they will be ready to respond to swift water rescue calls. State police search and recovery team divers have been put in position and have tested gear and equipment.