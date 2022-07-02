RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is leading an effort to crack down on rising catalytic converter thefts.

According to a Facebook statement from the VSP’s Heat Program, the division is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who submits a tip that leads to the arrest of any suspects involved with vehicle theft, insurance fraud or the theft of vehicle parts, including catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are auto devices that neutralize harmful gases in engine exhaust that contribute to air pollution and smog, according to the VSP Heat Program’s website. Catalytic converters, which are installed on the underside of vehicles, are not only easy to steal, they contain metals that are more precious than gold, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium.

VSP said on their website that a catalytic converter vehicle may sell for $50 to $250, and up to $800 if it comes from a hybrid vehicle. Thieves can also sell used catalytic converters to junkyards and scrap dealers for a hefty price.

According to VSP, it can cost between $1,000 to $2,500 or more to replace a stolen catalytic converter. VSP added that SUVs, pickup trucks, vans and buses are common targets due to the height of these vehicles — they sit higher off the ground, which makes it easy for thieves to slip underneath.

For more information on how to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts, or to learn more about VSP’s reward offer for tips, visit the HEAT Program’s website.