Virginia State Police patrol car struck on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle on I-664 early Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police say just before 5 a.m., a state trooper was sitting in the median across from the VDOT weigh station running radar on I-664 on the Suffolk side of the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge Tunnel. The trooper was facing northbound traffic when the trooper vehicle was struck from behind by a 2014 Honda Accord.

The state trooper and the driver of the Honda Accord were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All northbound lanes were shut down for over an hour while crews investigated, but have since reopened.

This is the second wreck involving a state trooper this week in the area. A trooper was injured was injured but later released from the hospital after a patrol vehicle was struck on Friday in York County.

No additional information is available at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.