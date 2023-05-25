RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – All available Virginia State Police troopers and supervisors will be on patrol through Memorial Day weekend in hopes of keeping “traffic moving safely and responsibly,” according to the department.

State police will join other law enforcement agencies around the country this Friday for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E), which aims to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities on the road brought on by impaired driving, speeding and people not wearing their seat belts.

The effort begins ahead of an expected rainy forecast and surge in travelers for Memorial Day weekend that Virginia State Police said drivers should be prepared for.

“Memorial Day weekend is filled with celebrations, vacations, outdoor festivals and backyard cookouts, which is why we need all motorists to share the road responsibly by driving smart, safe and sober,” Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, said in a statement.

Virginia State Police’s statistical counting period for the holiday begins Friday and will continue through midnight on Monday, May 29.

According to state police, 16 people were killed in Virginia crashes during the 2022 Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. program.

Drivers can check the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 website to check real-time traffic conditions.