Virginia State Police remind football fans to not drive drunk on Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Many people will be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday. No matter what your big game plans entail, Virginia State Police is reminding the public to not drink and drive and to have a designated driver.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office, there were 27 alcohol-related crashes that resulted in 15 injuries across the Commonwealth on Super Bowl Sunday 2020.

“Impaired drivers endanger lives on our highways. It’s that simple. If someone makes the choice to drive impaired, then they also run the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI. On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.” Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent

Virginia Police say that if you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

There is a chance for winter weather across Virginia on Sunday. Virginia State Police urges anyone planning to travel Sunday to keep up-to-date on the weather in their area and safely plan their travels accordingly.

The COVID-19 pandemic may be impacting Super Bowl plans, as well. Virginia State Police reminds all Virginians to be COVID safe during their Super Bowl celebrations.

Wear a mask when around those not within your household and remember, in accordance with Executive Order 72

Gatherings of more than 10 people who do not live in the same household are not allowed.

Governor Northam’s modified Stay at Home Order that requires everyone “to remain at their place of residence” from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For tips on how to safely host a small gathering or party, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 webpage.