RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Virginia State Police wants everybody to go home a winner, and avoid drunk driving.

Whether you’re a fan of the Eagles, Chiefs or the commercials, there are ways to celebrate safely. Virginia State Police is partnering with the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) by adding more troopers to patrol roads during and after the Super Bowl to monitor and arrest drunk drivers.

Across the Commonwealth last Super Bowl Sunday, 36 alcohol-related crashes resulted in 15 injuries and two deaths. Being charged with a DUI can also result in jail time, losing your driver’s license and vehicle, and paying up to $10,000 in fines.

“It’s making the choice to drive home impaired that is the wrong way to celebrate,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent

If attending a Super Bowl party or watching the game at a restaurant:

-Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.

-If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you, or just stay in for the night.

-Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.

-Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.

-Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.

If hosting a Super Bowl party:

-Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.

-Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange alternate transportation.

-Serve lots of food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

-Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.

-Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.