RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capital Area Human Trafficking Task Force, a new multi-agency task force, completed an undercover operation that resulted in 16 arrests from Dec. 12, 2023, to Dec. 18, 2023.

Of the 16 suspects charged, eight were arrested in Chesterfield County, five were arrested in Hanover County and three were arrested in Henrico County. According to authorities, the charges ranged from keeping or frequenting a bawdy place, prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

“The task force is a collaborative effort between the Virginia State Police, Chesterfield County Police, the Henrico County Police Division and Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with a core focus on identifying potentially trafficked persons and connecting them with available support services and resources,” a police spokesperson said. “The task force investigates exploitation and trafficking of persons of any age and gender.”

As part of ongoing efforts from law enforcement to prevent human trafficking, Virginia State Police are highlighting a texting tipline at “847411” and a web form for anonymous tips. For text messages, simply type “VSP” followed by the tip.

The following list of human trafficking indicators were shared by Virginia State Police as a way for people to identify possible victims:

Does the person appear disconnected from family, friends, community organizations, or houses of worship?

Has a child stopped attending school?

Has the person had a sudden or dramatic change in behavior?

Is a juvenile engaged in commercial sex acts?

Is the person disoriented or confused, or showing signs of mental or physical abuse?

Does the person have bruises in various stages of healing?

Is the person fearful, timid, or submissive?

Does the person show signs of having been denied food, water, sleep, or medical care?

Is the person often in the company of someone to whom he or she defers? Or someone who seems to be in control of the situation, e.g., where they go or who they talk to?

Does the person appear to be coached on what to say?

Is the person living in unsuitable conditions?

Does the person lack personal possessions and appear not to have a stable living situation?

Does the person have freedom of movement? Can the person freely leave where they live? Are there unreasonable security measures?

If the person of concern is in imminent danger, police recommend calling emergency numbers like 911 or #77.