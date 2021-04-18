Virginia State Police reports zero fatal crashes during “Drive to Save Lives” on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia was one of 15 states from Maine to Florida that participated in the “Drive to Save Lives” traffic safety initiative on April 9-10 on Interstate 95.

Virginia State Police said the two-day campaign resulted in zero fatal crashes.

“With 2020 being an especially tragic year for traffic fatalities in Commonwealth, zero traffic deaths on the entire 178 miles of I-95 in Virginia proves enforcement initiatives like this help save lives,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police.

The superintendent continued by saying being visible on Virginia’s highways and interstates, and enforcing the traffic laws, clearly makes a difference.

VSP gave 194 speeding tickets and 11 tickets to people failing to wear a seatbelt. Police also say 20 drivers were given citations for violating the new hands-free law. In addition, two drug arrests were made as the detention of three wanted suspects.

Authorities urge drivers to comply with all traffic laws as residents start to travel for the summer.