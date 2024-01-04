PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a 65-year-old man missing out of Portsmouth who may be in danger.

Jimmy Orlando Carney was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, in the 3100 block of High Street. He was wearing gray pants with a black stripe, black tennis shoes, a blue jacket and a brown hat with “MOONSHINERS” on the brim.

Police described Carney as a 5-foot-tall Black man, weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding Carney’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8737.