MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a man they said ran away after a car crash in Madison County.

The two-vehicle car crash occurred along the 5600 block of Route 29 around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. State Police said a Chevrolet Silverado and a Subaru SUV collided in the southbound lanes.

After the crash, police said the driver of the Chevrolet got out of the car and ran away. Police described the man as a white male in his 30’s or 40’s, with red hair, wearing an olive-green hat, olive-green shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

If the public sees anyone matching the description of the hit-and-run suspect, Virginia State Police said to call 911.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.