FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 75-year-old that may be in danger.

Umaru Barrie was last seen at Reston Hospital on 1850 Town Center Parkway in Reston around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22. According to authorities, Barrie was possibly wearing a gray-brown sweater and brown pants.

Police describe Barrie as a 5-foot-5-inch tall Black man weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

“The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to Barrie’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.