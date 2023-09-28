FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are assisting the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a missing man who may be in danger.

Kevin Gerard Doyle, 68, was last seen on Stewart Road in Sumerduck around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

According to police, Doyle suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

Doyle is described as a 6-foot-3-inch tall white man, weighing approximately 184 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information pertaining to Doyle’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.