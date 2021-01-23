Virginia State police searching for missing senior

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Paula Kay Lewis was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m. in Partlow, Virginia.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert and is attempting to locate her.

Authorities said Lewis suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety. She could possibly be driving a silver 2010 GMC Acadia displaying license plates 920-KMF.

Lewis is believed to be driving south to Moore, Tennesse via Interstate 95 south to Interstate 64 west to Interstate 81 south.

Lewis is described as a 68-year old woman with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.