AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for a hit-and-run suspect that was involved in a deadly accident involving a pedestrian in Augusta County.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, state troopers were called to a reported crash on Parkersburg Turnpike at Pine Tree Lane.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on the turnpike. The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene before law enforcement arrived. The victim died at the scene.

Following an investigation, police believe the suspect vehicle to be a maroon or red truck or SUV. The vehicle will have damage to its right front headlight and/or front turn signal.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128.