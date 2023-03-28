83-year-old Paul Wilson was last seen at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 in Chesapeake (Photo: Virginia State Police)

83-year-old Paul L. Wilson. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department for a missing 83-year-old man.

According to police, 83-year-old Paul L. Wilson was last seen on Tuesday, March 28, around 6:30 a.m. at the Virginia Home for Adults in the 2700 block of Border Road in Chesapeake.

Wilson is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. He stands approximately 5-foot-11-inches and weighs around 180 pounds.

Wilson suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Wilson or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.