Virginia State Police seeking help finding missing Fairfax man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing person alert for a senior citizen believed to be in danger.

Larry Douglas Wood, 74, was last seen driving down Lincoln Lake Way in Fairfax Tuesday afternoon. Wood is believed to have been traveling in his car, a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with Virginia tags reading 439769. He is believed to have been wearing a long sleeve shirt, a grey vest and sweat pants.

VSP said Wood has a cognitive impairment that they believe poses a credible threat to his safety. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.