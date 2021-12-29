Virginia State Police seeking help finding missing Fairfax man

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing person alert for a senior citizen believed to be in danger.

Larry Douglas Wood, 74, was last seen driving down Lincoln Lake Way in Fairfax Tuesday afternoon. Wood is believed to have been traveling in his car, a black 2015 Chrysler 300 with Virginia tags reading 439769. He is believed to have been wearing a long sleeve shirt, a grey vest and sweat pants.

VSP said Wood has a cognitive impairment that they believe poses a credible threat to his safety. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events