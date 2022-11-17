CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.

The Virginia State Police announced on Thursday, Nov. 17 that it would assume primary responsibility in continued investigation into the shooting at U.Va. on Sunday, Nov. 13, in which three students were killed and two were injured.

The department has already been involved in the early stages of the incident in cooperation with university, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. Since this investigation spans across multiple jurisdictions, Virginia State Police will bring additional resources and personnel as the department heads the investigation.

University of Virginia Police Department was previously the lead in this investigation in partnership with state police and the other local and federal agencies.

This shift has come at the request of the university, according to state police.

State Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies in this investigation, including the University of Virginia Police Department, the Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Albemarle County Police Department, Charlottesville Police Department, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Office of the Virginia Attorney General, the FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).