Virginia State Police trooper indicted on 16 criminal charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper was indicted by a Norfolk Grand Jury last week.

Christopher Lolos became a state trooper back in 2015. Since then, he has worked his way up through the ranks, including getting an award for his efforts against drunk driving in 2018.

He is now a special agent in the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations. We’re told he is on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of the court process.

State Police tell WAVY News they began an investigation into Lolos in early 2019, looking into the 26-year-old’s use of department technology.

Seven months later, he was indicted Lolos on 16 criminal charges — eight for use of a computer to gather identifying information and eight for computer invasion of privacy.

He is accused of using his ability through state police to do background checks on people when it wasn’t work related.

State police say Lolos was booked into the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. He has since bonded out.