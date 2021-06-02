Virginia State Police warn of phone scam targeting convicted sex offenders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said that scammers are posing as sergeants and threatening convicted sex offenders in the metro Richmond area.

State Police said that scammers are calling convicted sex offenders and asking them to pay hundreds of dollars in gift cards in order to pay off fines relating to a warrant. The scammer usually asks for the payment to be submitted through an “eGift” cash card or similar payment.

“The scammer will often manipulate caller ID, which is known as “spoofing,” to make the number appear to come from a nearby state police office or a local police or sheriff’s office,” VSP said.

#VSP warns of phone scam targeting convicted sex offenders in the Metro-#RVA region. The scammer poses as a VSP Sergeant & threatens to arrest you if you don't pay w/a gift card or financial acct info. VSP never calls an individual to request payment of a fine or for a warrant. pic.twitter.com/cedUnQOl9Q — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 2, 2021

State Police said that Virginia law prohibits unlawful use of the information provided on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry for purposes of intimidating or harassing a person.

State Police want to remind residents that they will not call an individual to request payment of a fine or for a warrant. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency or Virginia State Police.