Virginia state Sen. Bryce Reeves tests positive for COVID-19 amid special session

State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, waves to the gallery at the start of the 2012 session of the Virginia Senate at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state senator has tested positive for COVID-19 as lawmakers continue to work to adjust the state’s budget and focus on social justice reform during the special session.

Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania) wrote on Facebook that he decided to get tested after he began experiencing mild cold symptoms. Reeves said that he “immediately started a self-quarantine” and looks forward to getting back to work.

Unlike the House of Delegates, where members voted to finish the session online, the Virginia Senate has been meeting in-person inside the Science Museum of Virginia. Senators have been kept separate, each with desks surrounded by a three-sided plexiglass box, and most have been wearing masks during the special session.

Mark A. Snesavage, Reeves’ chief of staff, told 8News on Tuesday that the state senator felt comfortable with the precautions put in place at the museum. Snesavage added that while Reeves can no longer participate during the special session, he may be able to vote virtually during committee meetings.

