1  of  3
Breaking News
Virginia state trooper hurt after patrol car struck during traffic stop RPS teacher accused of killing man while drunk driving on Midlothian Turnpike Chesterfield residents without power after driver knocks down power pole

Virginia state trooper hurt after patrol car struck during traffic stop

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state trooper was injured after the trooper’s patrol car was rear-ended during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said the trooper was inside the marked vehicle when it was struck.

At approximately 11:53 a.m. a Virginia State Police Trooper was on a traffic stop with a BMW sedan, eastbound Route 3 at Dahlgren Road in King George County. The trooper’s vehicle was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by, 33-year-old Eldred H. Daiger, authorities said.

Daiger was traveling eastbound on Route 3 and struck the trooper’s marked Ford Taurus. VSP said the vehicle’s emergency lights were activated.

“The trooper has been transported to the hospital for treatment of minor to serious injuries,” VSP said in a release Sunday afternoon.

Daiger was transported for treatment of minor injuries. Two adults inside the BMW were transported for minor injuries.

Charges against Daiger are pending and the crash remains under investigation. King George Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash, VSP said.

Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events