SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia state trooper struck and seriously injured a man with his patrol car in Suffolk on Friday morning, according to police.

The pedestrian, only described as a man, was walking across Route 58 as he “was setting up signage for upcoming work in and around the roadway,” state police said in a release.

Traffic was at a stop due to the man being in the roadway, police said, and a trooper driving an unmarked patrol vehicle east “braked rapidly and swerved into a median” and struck the man, according to state police.

Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation found that the trooper swerved to try to “avoid the other vehicles that had suddenly stopped.”

The man was sent to Norfolk Sentra Hospital with serious injuries and the trooper was not hurt, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the crash, which took place on Route 58 at Wilroy Road in Suffolk. The Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division Crash Reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details are available at this time, police said.

