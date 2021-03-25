Virginia State University will rename 4 campus buildings after saying current names don’t uphold school’s legacy

Virginia State University is now offering what could be the nation’s first higher education course about the history of historically black colleges and universities.

ETTRICK, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced they will be removing the names of four of their campus buildings because they “do not reflect the rich heritage and spirit” of the school.

The Board of Visitors approved the removal of signage from Byrd Hall, Eggleston Hall, Trinkle Hall and Vawter Hall. Current signs will be removed immediately, VSU said in a release.

“Virginia State University campus buildings and the campus environment should reflect the Institution and be a source of pride for the students, faculty, alum and staff who live and work inside them,” VSU Vice President for External Relations Tonya S. Hall said. “We want to ensure that the names on all of our buildings are a reflection of the rich history of our VSU story.”

VSU has formed a renaming committee that will identify individuals whose image upholds the beliefs and legacy of the school. The committee is made up of a mix of school organizations, staff, alumni and professors.

In the meantime, VSU said new signs will be placed on the buildings identifying them as Building B (formerly known as Byrd Hall), Building E (formerly known as Eggleston Hall), Building T (formerly known as Trinkle Hall), and Building V (formerly known as Vawter Hall).