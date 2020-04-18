Breaking News
25 Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

Virginia still doing a poor job of social distancing, data says

Virginia News

The state, once again, received a "D"

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Looks like Virginia is still doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.

8News reported on April 2 that the commonwealth received a “D” grade for its lack of social distancing. Fifteen days later, not much has changed. Virginia, once again, received a “D.” 8News checked the data after President Donald Trump endorsed a phased approach to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia isn’t ready to move forward just yet.

Much like our first report, the United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

Unacast compares current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

In Central Virginia, the city of Richmond received a “C,” down from a “B-,” while both Henrico County and Chesterfield County earned a “D+,” and “D-,” respectively.

Hanover County, Hopewell, and Petersburg received all dropped a letter grade, earning a “F.”

Some other grades for Virginia counties/cities:

  • Charlottesville – “C+”
  • Williamsburg – “C”
  • Albemarle County – “C+”
  • Spotsylvania County – “F”
  • Dinwiddie County – “D+”
  • Goochland County – “D+”
  • Louisa County – “D”
  • New Kent County – “D”
  • Charles City County – “C”
  • Greensville County – “C”

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events