Virginia still doing a poor job of social distancing, data says

(WRIC) — Looks like Virginia is still doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.
8News reported on April 2 that the commonwealth received a “D” grade for its lack of social distancing. Fifteen days later, not much has changed. Virginia, once again, received a “D.” 8News checked the data after President Donald Trump endorsed a phased approach to ease coronavirus restrictions.
Gov. Ralph Northam says Virginia isn’t ready to move forward just yet.
Much like our first report, the United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”
Unacast compares current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.
In Central Virginia, the city of Richmond received a “C,” down from a “B-,” while both Henrico County and Chesterfield County earned a “D+,” and “D-,” respectively.
Hanover County, Hopewell, and Petersburg received all dropped a letter grade, earning a “F.”
Some other grades for Virginia counties/cities:
- Charlottesville – “C+”
- Williamsburg – “C”
- Albemarle County – “C+”
- Spotsylvania County – “F”
- Dinwiddie County – “D+”
- Goochland County – “D+”
- Louisa County – “D”
- New Kent County – “D”
- Charles City County – “C”
- Greensville County – “C”
You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.
