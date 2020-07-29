Virginia sued over absentee ballot system

A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition of disability advocacy groups and five Virginia residents claims that the state’s absentee voting requirements violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevents voters with disabilities from casting their ballots “privately and independently.” (File photo of polling station)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal lawsuit filed Monday by a coalition of disability advocacy groups and five Virginia residents claims that the state’s absentee voting requirements violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and prevents voters with disabilities from casting their ballots “privately and independently.”

The plaintiffs in the suit include the National Federation of the Blind of Virginia, the American Council of the Blind of Virginia and five state residents.

READ: Federal lawsuit filed over Virginia’s absentee ballot system

“Because the absentee ballot is provided only in hard copy and must be read in standard print and filled in by hand, these Virginia citizens are unable to cast their ballot privately and independently,” the lawsuit states. “Instead, they must reveal their choices to another person and hope that person correctly records their vote. Otherwise, they must risk COVID-19 infection by traveling to the polls to vote in person.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.