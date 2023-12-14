RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision to toss out a lawsuit from Peter Vlaming, a former high school French teacher who sued the West Point School Board after he was fired for refusing to use a transgender student’s pronouns.

Vlaming sued the administrators at West Point High School and the school board after he was fired, alleging his rights to exercise his religion and speech freely were violated and breach of contract.

In the lawsuit, which sought $1 million in damages and for the court to rule the board violated Vlaming’s rights, Vlaming claims he used “the student’s preferred name but could not in good conscience use male pronouns to refer to a female.”

The suit alleges Vlaming tried to accommodate the student by avoiding the use of pronouns, but that he was directed to use male pronouns to refer to the student and was fired after he refused.

The school board, which voted to end Vlaming’s employment in 2018, argued his termination was warranted because he violated the school’s policies against discrimination and harassment based on gender identity.

The lawsuit was filed in King William Circuit Court, where a judge granted the school board’s motion to dismiss claims in Vlaming’s suit before it went to trial and evidence was heard in the case.

Vlaming, represented by the conservative Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom, filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Virginia to get some of the claims in the lawsuit restored to be heard in the circuit court.

In a ruling released Thursday, the state’s high court found Vlaming’s lawsuit stated a cause of action on several of his claims to survive the school board’s bid to have the case thrown out.

A majority of justices agreed the lower court should not have dismissed Vlaming’s breach-of-contract claims against the school board, his claims that his rights to freely exercise his religion and speech were violated and due-process claims.

“Absent a truly compelling reason for doing so, no government committed to these principles can lawfully coerce its citizens into pledging verbal allegiance to ideological views that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs,” Justice D. Arthur Kelsey wrote in the majority decision.

But the justices were not united on the appeal effort and legal analysis, leading Justice Thomas P. Mann to write a dissenting opinion on some of Vlaming’s claims that two other justices — Chief Justice S. Bernard Goodwyn and Justice Cleo E. Powell — joined on certain parts.

Mann wrote that Vlaming was a public employee who was speaking in his role as a teacher, not as a public citizen on a matter of public concern and was warned that refusing to use the transgender student’s pronouns violated the school board’s policies and given a chance to be heard on his discipline.

“Thus, Vlaming failed to plead a cognizable free speech or due process claim under the Virginia Constitution,” Mann wrote in his dissent, parts which Goodwyn and Powell joined.

Justice Mann also noted the role the student – referred to as John Doe in the opinion – plays in the case, arguing that he’s “nearly invisible” in the majority’s opinion.

“No doubt Doe will read or hear about the majority opinion and hopefully this partial concurrence and dissent as well. He may observe that, except for the background section of the majority’s opinion, he is nearly invisible,” Mann wrote. “But Doe cannot be left out of the equation, as his rights play a vital part in the correct analytical framework. That is as it should be.”

While the ruling only brings the lawsuit back to the circuit court, Alliance Defending Freedom hailed it as a “sweeping victory for free speech and religious freedom.”

“Peter wasn’t fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn’t say,” ADF Senior Counsel Chris Schandevel, who argued the case before the high court, said in a statement. “The Virginia Supreme Court rightly agreed that Peter’s case against the school board for violating his rights under the Virginia Constitution and state law should proceed.”

The lawyer representing the West Point School Board did not respond to a message seeking comment on the state Supreme Court’s decision. West Point School Board members did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing.