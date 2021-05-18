Virginia Supreme Court to hear cases challenging effort to remove Robert E. Lee statue in early June

The Department of General Services installing a fence around the Robert E. Lee monument on Monday, January 25 in preparation for the statue’s removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in the challenges to the state’s effort to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond on June 8, more than a year after Gov. Ralph Northam first shared a goal to have it taken down as soon as possible.

The legal fight to keep the Confederate monument up ensued after Northam (D) announced plans to have it removed on June 4, 2020. Those seeking to keep the massive statue on its pedestal have presented various arguments, filing lawsuits challenging the governor’s authority to order its removal and claiming doing so would harm property values on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, where the Lee still remains.

Last week, the state’s high court agreed to consider amicus briefs — a filing that brings forward relevant information to the court that had not been presented by the parties involved — from groups calling for the Lee statue to be removed.

The Circle Neighbors, one group made up of more than 50 residents claiming to own 95% of the homes within direct lines of sight to the monument, argued in their amicus briefs that the two lawsuits keeping the statue up lack standing and presented evidence showing that similar cases across the country have almost unanimously been dismissed.

“Although the acceptance of amicus briefs does not directly reflect how the Court will ultimately decide the outcome of the case, Circle Neighbors is confident that its members unique perspective on conditions in the immediate neighborhood and the legal history of cases like these will assist the Court in making its final decision,” Greg Werkheiser, an attorney representing the group and co-founder of Cultural Heritage Partners, said in an email on May 13.

Patrick McSweeney, the attorney for the plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits fighting to keep the statue on Monument Avenue, said in an interview when the briefs were filed that the group missed its opportunity to be involved in the case and that their input shouldn’t be considered by the court.

“The Circle Neighbors do have a greater interest in the outcome of this case than members of the general public. In fact, they have a sufficient interest that they were entitled to intervene and become parties, but they failed to exercise their opportunity to move to intervene in this case,” McSweeney wrote to the court in a response to the briefs. “Permitting them to bypass discovery and trial, by introducing evidence of alleged facts concerning the potential injuries to Appellants resulting from the removal of the Lee Monument through an amicus brief, would be harmful to the administration of justice.”

Two lawsuits seeking to prevent the state from removing the Lee monument succeeded in delaying the process, but both were rejected in Richmond Circuit Court. After ruling in favor of the state in late October, Richmond Circuit Court Judge W. Reilly Marchant dissolved the restraining order that had blocked the statue’s removal.

Marchant then suspended his order until after the resolution of an appeal, driving Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to file a motion for reconsideration arguing the court lacked the authority to stop the state from removing the Confederate monument without another injunction request from the plaintiffs.

In response, Marchant issued an amended order that restored the temporary injunction from August during the appeal process.

Days after the appeals were submitted, Herring formally asked the state’s Supreme Court to strike down both efforts but the court ruled it would hear oral arguments. This came around the same time the state put a fence around the Confederate statue.

Virginia’s Department of General Services said the barrier was put around the monument to “ensure the safety of visitors and workers as part of DGS’s plan to prepare the site for the removal of the Lee statue.”

Oral arguments for both cases are expected on June 8, the same day as the state’s primary, however the court’s schedule could change.