RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Supreme Court of Virginia will hear cases from two incarcerated men who argue they and hundreds of others should have been released last year before a last-minute change kept them in prison.

Under Virginia’s earned sentence credit program, incarcerated people can shorten their sentences with good behavior and rehabilitation programs. A law passed in 2020 increased how many credits some can earn, with restrictions for certain violent crimes.

But two weeks before it took effect in July 2022, lawmakers approved a budget change from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) making those with mixed sentences – convictions for violent and nonviolent crimes – ineligible.

The Virginia Department of Corrections estimated last June that the change would impact more than 500 people who expected to be released last summer after earning enough credits.

The ACLU of Virginia filed cases on behalf of two of them, Antoine Anderson and Steven Prease, challenging the department’s interpretation of the law and seeking their immediate release.

On April 17, the state Supreme Court agreed to hear both.

Steven Prease’s case

Prease’s case against the Department of Corrections Director Harold Clarke and the warden of the Dillwyn Correctional Center was filed directly to the state Supreme Court.

The petition to the high court argued that the department initially planned on awarding Prease, who received a 14-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a police officer and two other charges, enhanced good time credits based on an opinion from former Attorney General Mark Herring.

But the department changed course, the petition alleges, after getting a new opinion from Attorney General Jason Miyares that concluded people convicted of attempting such crimes were not eligible to earn the expanded earned sentence credits.

“Petitioner’s interpretation, under which solicitation to commit murder would be ineligible for enhanced credits but attempts to murder would be eligible, is not a reasonable one and is not compelled by the text of the statute,” the department and warden wrote in a motion to dismiss the case.

Lawyers for the ACLU of Virginia disputed that argument in a subsequent court filing, writing that the respondents were seeking “to achieve a desired policy outcome that runs counter to the intent of the statute.”

According to the petition, Prease is a military veteran who served in Afghanistan for 18 months and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Prease has sought treatment for his PTSD and has taken classes in computer literacy, economics and more while incarcerated.

Antoine Anderson’s case

The ACLU of Virginia sued the state’s corrections department and the warden of Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County in Albemarle County Circuit Court last August on behalf of Anderson.

Anderson served a federal sentence on drug charges before being transferred to state custody in 2013 on charges related to an attempted escape at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. According to the lawsuit, he was convicted of attempted escape, abduction and two counts of assault on a corrections officer.

The lawsuit claimed Anderson was eligible for enhanced sentence credits for his state convictions and was set to be part of the “first wave” of people expected to be released last summer but that the corrections department incorrectly applied the budget language retroactively to revoke the credits he earned.

“As a result, several hundred people who had been given new release dates in July or August 2022 based on increased earned sentence credits had those increased credits rescinded, and their release dates moved back by several months or even years,” the lawsuit states. “Mr. Anderson was one of them.”

The Department of Corrections filed to have the case dismissed, arguing the state agency correctly applied the new language in the budget.

“At no time was he [Anderson] actually eligible to have enhanced sentence credit applied to his sentence—rather only the possibility of enhanced credit after the statute went into effect July 1, 2022 and only if it remained unaltered prior to its effective date,” the department wrote in its filing.

An Albemarle Circuit Court judge sided with the state and rejected Anderson’s challenge. The ACLU of Virginia appealed the decision to the Virginia Supreme Court, which it agreed to hear, arguing that the judge erred by concluding the budget language should be applied retroactively.

What comes next?

The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear oral arguments in Prease’s case during the first week of June. Another round of briefings for Anderson’s case is expected to wrap up at the end of June and the ACLU of Virginia hopes oral arguments for his appeal would be set for September, a spokesperson told 8News.

“Antoine Anderson and Steven Prease are just two of hundreds of people who should have been released last year based on the sentence credits they earned,” Geri Greenspan, an attorney with the ACLU of Virginia, said in a statement. “We are glad the Supreme Court of Virginia recognizes the importance of their cases.”

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the agency does not comment on active or pending litigation.