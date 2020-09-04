Virginia Supreme Court won’t extend statewide eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday rejected Gov. Ralph Northam’s request to extend a statewide moratorium on evictions until October. The temporary order is slated to end on Labor Day.

Northam (D) sent a letter Thursday urging Virginia’s highest court to once again extend the moratorium, arguing that an extension would give the General Assembly enough time to pass legislation to help ease the crisis.

“I recognize that this is a difficult request to place on the Court again, but these are unprecedented times,” Northam said in the letter. “The issues associated with this pandemic are complex. We will only conquer the public health crisis when families remain securely housed and are not displaced.”

The governor’s office said Friday that the court has recognized the federal moratorium ordered by the Centers for Disease Control, which prevents several evictions for the remainder of the year. A memo sent to the justices on Thursday laid out the protections that the agency’s order provides and what qualifies a renter to be eligible.

“Governor Northam is pleased to see the Virginia Supreme Court’s recognition that the federal eviction moratorium is in place through December 31st, even if it’s different from the state-level protections he requested,” Alena Yarmosky, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in a statement. “I would note that this recent order from the CDC, while welcome, required further review given recent inconsistencies with federal orders.”

Three of the high court’s seven justices, including Court Justice Donald W. Lemons, dissented against extending the last moratorium, concluding that the state legislature and executive branch should be tasked with finding a legislative solution to the crisis.

Northam wrote in his letter to Lemons that extending the ban would give state lawmakers additional time to find a legislative solution as “it is clear that the General Assembly will not finish its work on either the budget or these legislative priorities by September 7, 2020.” Yarmosky noted that Northam is working with lawmakers to ensure measures that protect residents will pass during the special session.

“The Governor continues to work closely with the General Assembly on legislation that will keep Virginians safety in their homes throughout this health crisis,” the statement continued.