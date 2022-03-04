LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an orthopedic surgeon who was arrested last week on a charge of forcible sodomy.

Michael O’Brien, 66, was found dead on Wednesday, March 3, in Loudoun County, his remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an autopsy.

According to Virginia State Police, there are currently no signs of foul play, and O’Brien’s death appears to be self-inflicted.

Virginia State Police and the FBI carried out a month-long investigation of O’Brien beginning in January stemming from allegations of sexual assault made against him while he was a practicing orthopedic surgery specialist in the Fredericksburg area.

O’Brien was arrested on Feb. 25 and taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail. Since his arrest police say they have heard from more people concerning the investigations into alleged sexual assault.

State Police are still pursuing the investigation into O’Brien and anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-300-0156 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.