GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An joint investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Postal Inspection Services, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and Greene County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit resulted in the arrest of a man who allegedly had hundreds of thousands worth of fentanyl in his house.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, officers executed a search warrant on a house in the Ruckersville area and arrested a resident, later identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Tillman.

Around 11 thousand fentanyl tablets, which have a total reported street value of around $12,000, were seized from the house, as well as several guns.

Tillman was taken to Central Virginia Regional Jail on a secure bond and charged with possession of a schedule I of II drug with intent to distribute and possessing a firearm as a felon while intending to distribute schedule I or II drugs.