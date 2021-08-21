Virginia Task Force 2 activated to Boston ahead of Hurricane Henri

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several members of Virginia Task Force 2 are headed to Boston ahead of Hurricane Henri.

Eight members of Virginia Task Force 2 East Coast Cache have been activated to support the White Incident Support Team (IST).

The team left Virginia Beach Saturday around 5 a.m. and are headed to Boston, MA, in preparation of Tropical Cyclone Henri which was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday morning. ​

A Virginia Beach Fire Department-sponsored agency, VATF-2 USAR is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams positioned across the country.

VATF-2 has conducted search and rescue operations in the aftermath of numerous disasters including aiding in the search and rescue operations in Surfside, FL to assist with the Champlain Condo collapse.







Before the Surfside cond collapse, the last time the team was fully activated and deployed was for search-and-rescue operations for Hurricane Michael in 2018, a release from the task force said.