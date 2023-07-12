LEBANON, N.H. (WRIC) — Virginia is sending a crew of experts to assist in the devastating flooding in Vermont.

According to the National Urban Search and Rescue System, eight members of Virginia Task Force 2 have been deployed to the East Coast Incident Support Team Cache. The team left around 1 a.m. on Monday, July 10, and arrived in Lebanon, New Hampshire, around 2 p.m.

The southern area of Vermont has been heavily affected by the recent flooding, with significant damage reported in various areas. Certain areas of the state have been made inaccessible due to the depth of the water.

“The devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” said Vermont Governor Phil Scott.