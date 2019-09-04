Virginia task forces arrive in N.C., Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian

VIRGINIA, USA (WRIC) — Virginia Task Force 1 and 2 are stationed in areas expected to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.

The task forces are ready to help with the aftermath of the Category 2 storm. According to the Virginia Task Force 1 Facebook page, an 80 person team arrived at the initial staging location in Florida on Sunday. Since then they have been relocated to the Raleigh, North Carolina area.

VA-TF1 Personnel prepared their protective gear and cache of rescue equipment after arrival in Florida last night. … Posted by Virginia Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue on Sunday, September 1, 2019

Virginia Task Force 2 has four K9s on the ground in Florida and is stationed at the Orlando Convention Center.

The team is ‘waiting to respond for any assistance following Hurricane Dorian,’ the VA-TF2 wrote on Facebook. While in Florida, VA-TF2 has received additional training on water rescue hazards, environmental medical hazards, and data collection.

Meet the K9's of Virginia Task Force 2!!! Rip (Riptide), Petras, Sarge, & Haven are staging with the rest of the team in Orlando, Fl. VATF2 continues to watch the tropics and prepare for Hurricane Dorian.🐕 Posted by Virginia Task Force 2 Urban Search and Rescue Team on Monday, September 2, 2019

