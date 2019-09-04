Virginia task forces arrive in N.C., Florida to help with Hurricane Dorian

VIRGINIA, USA (WRIC) — Virginia Task Force 1 and 2 are stationed in areas expected to be hit by Hurricane Dorian.
The task forces are ready to help with the aftermath of the Category 2 storm. According to the Virginia Task Force 1 Facebook page, an 80 person team arrived at the initial staging location in Florida on Sunday. Since then they have been relocated to the Raleigh, North Carolina area.
Virginia Task Force 2 has four K9s on the ground in Florida and is stationed at the Orlando Convention Center.
LIVE: Tracking The Tropics
The team is ‘waiting to respond for any assistance following Hurricane Dorian,’ the VA-TF2 wrote on Facebook. While in Florida, VA-TF2 has received additional training on water rescue hazards, environmental medical hazards, and data collection.
To follow VA-TF1 click here or here for VA-TF2.