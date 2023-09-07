RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – State legislators have included the return of the sales tax holiday in the newly passed state budget bill.

Lawmakers did not include the tax holiday in last year’s budget deal which left many Virginians to miss out on the weekend of tax-free shopping this past August.

This October, shoppers will once again be able to receive tax exemptions on school supplies, clothing, footwear and hurricane preparedness equipment along with ENERGY STAR™ and WaterSense™ products — as long as the bill is signed off on by Gov. Glen Youngkin.

Are there restrictions?

Here are the pricing restrictions for eligible products according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

School supplies, clothing and footwear:

Qualified school supplies: $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear: $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products:

Portable generators: $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws: $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories: $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness products: $60 or less per item

ENERGY STAR™ and WaterSense™ products:

Qualified products purchased for non-commercial home or personal use: $2,500 or less.

The tax exemption will remain in effect until July 1, 2025.

In addition to the sales tax holiday, the budget includes funding to increase state prison oversight and address K-12 learning loss. Now, the 2023 state budget deal heads to Youngkin’s desk for his signature of approval.