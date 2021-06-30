Virginia Tech announces expanded beer sales, cashless concessions at Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, VA – OCTOBER 9: A general view of Lane Stadium prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 9, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Tech Athletics announced on Wednesday that several changes are coming to concessions at Lane Stadium in the fall.

Fans will now be able to purchase beer throughout the stadium, instead of just in select premium seating areas. Although specific locations and prices have yet to be announced, officials have confirmed that Hardywood’s new Fighting Hokies Lager will be available.

“This is about continuing to improve the gameday experience in Lane Stadium, and doing so in a responsible way,” Senior Associate AD for External Operations Brad Wurtman said. “We view Saturdays in Lane as a one-day vacation for Hokies, and after having been without Hokie Nation for this past season, our team is working around the clock to ensure that we elevate the experience that we all know and love. Improving our concessions offerings at an affordable price is a huge part of that.”

In addition to expanding beer sales, fans can expect a changes in prices at concessions stands. Athletics plans to introduce ‘Fan First Pricing’ that will feature more affordable prices on items such as bottled water, Coca-Cola fountain drinks and hot dogs.

Officials also announced that cashless transactions will also be implemented to reduce touch-points and increase service speed. Only 5% of all transactions in previous years utilized cash, so officials hope the change will allow concessions workers to to move fans through the lines more efficiently.

For those who do not have a way to pay without cash, prepaid gift cards will be available for purchase at the bookstore in the fall.

Lane Stadium is expecting to host full-capacity events this fall.