BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Tech electrical engineer is partnering with neuroscience professionals to create a new device to slow or reverse the spread of memory loss in those with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, every 65 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease as now 6.7 million Americans live with the illness.

Experts describe Alzheimer’s disease as a progressive neurological disorder starting with minor memory loss but then progressing over time to severe mental decline. Though the affliction was first identified almost 120 years ago, researchers have not been able to find a cure and few treatments are available.

In addition to memory loss, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting lost in a familiar place, trouble handling money, a decrease in judgment along with changes in mood, personality or behavior are all warning signs of the disease.

Xiaoting Jia is an associate professor at Virginia Tech’s Bradley Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and has a personal connection to this particular endeavor of research. Jia’s grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and she describes the time as memory-stricken from a long-lived and loved life.

“Alzheimer’s is a devastating problem – I’ve seen firsthand how bad it could be,” Jia said. “It’s why it concerns me as an electrical engineer. I want to build tools and try to assist neuroscientists in solving brain problems.”

Jia has partnered with Harald Sontheimer, professor and chair of neuroscience at the University of Virginia along with brain imaging expert Song Hu of Washington University in St. Louis to develop a multipurpose fiber.

In one year, the team will build the fiber which is said to be minimally invasive, long-term and not much thicker than a strand of hair.

The fiber is said to be a neural tool — a deep brain device to aid in visualizing the build-up of biomarkers — that include thick protein deposits called amyloids that are culprits of Alzheimer’s disease. These professionals say one cannot access or image the specific part of the brain to view the biomarkers but the new device will hopefully provide access to the hippocampus — the home of spatial memory and retention.

“A big problem in Alzheimer’s research is there are a lot of dysfunctions in the brain having to do with neurovascular changes,” Hu said, “but we don’t totally understand how those changes impact memory loss and behaviors that eventually impair their life. Conventional techniques have provided an important understanding of neurons and vasculature, but there’s a technology limitation.”

Researchers will work to analyze the relationship between memory loss and amyloids to then find ways to send electrical pulses and anti-amyloid drugs.

They hope to re-establish blood flow and oxygenation to dead neurons and restore memory to improve the quality of life of millions of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease.