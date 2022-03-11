(WFXR) — Due to the latest coronavirus data released by national health officials, Virginia Tech says masks will no longer be required in public indoor settings — with some exceptions — for all campuses, including those in Blacksburg and Roanoke.

You can read the full statement shared by Virginia Tech on social media on Friday, March 11 below:

On March 10, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the COVID-19 community levels on which masking recommendations are based. Montgomery County has moved from “high” to “medium,” the same level as Roanoke City. Richmond and Northern Virginia counties remain at “low” levels. As President Tim Sands noted in his message last week, the CDC community level, which reflects stress on local hospitals, is one of the primary considerations in determining Virginia Tech’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Based on the updated assessment, masks are no longer required in public indoor settings on Virginia Tech campuses, except for health care settings and on public transit. Masks are recommended in indoor instructional settings. As we continue to monitor CDC community levels, future updates will be posted as a campus notice, and shared on the Virginia Tech Ready site. Statement released over social media on March 11, 2022 by Virginia Tech

This news comes one week after the university announced that face coverings would be optional for the Richmond and Washington, D.C. metro area campuses, but they would still be required on the Blacksburg and Roanoke campuses.