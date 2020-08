BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech is renaming two of its dorms that honored men who espoused white supremacist views.

That’s according to The Roanoke Times, which reports the buildings built in the 1960s will now instead be named for Black people who fought for the right to be on Tech’s campus.

Members of the executive committee of the school’s board voted Thursday for the name changes. The newspaper reports the full board is expected to approve the new names later this month.