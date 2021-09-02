Virginia Tech requiring face coverings for fans at all indoor common areas in Lane Stadium

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Friday night lights are ready to shine on the sea of orange that will fill Lane Stadium as Hokies gear up to cheer on their team during the opening game in Virginia Tech’s 2021 football season. However, there are a few COVID-19 protocols in place for the big game.

Virginia Tech says masks will be required — regardless of vaccination status — at all indoor common areas within Lane Stadium, including concourses, stairwells, elevators, restrooms, hallways between club spaces and/or suites, shops, or other locations.

Meanwhile, masks are strongly encouraged — but not required — in private suites and other private areas, as well as outdoor stadium seating spaces, according to the university. You can also remove masks when eating or drinking.

These efforts are intended to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in the region among those who are traveling to and from the game while continuing to address the growing challenge of the delta variant. Stay home if feeling sick. Guests should not attend a game if they have a fever, cough, shortness of breath, new loss/change in taste or smell, or have recently tested positive for COVID-19. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is a contagious disease that can lead to severe illness. By attending an athletic event at Virginia Tech the individual assumes all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. Virginia Tech

Representatives with the New River Health District will reportedly be on hand Friday to distribute COVID-19 vaccines from 2:30 to 5:15 p.m. at the Hokie Village. Representatives will also hand out masks.

For those Hokie fans planning on heading to the game, here are some other important logistics to keep in mind:

Since the game is taking place on a weekday, the university says some parking lot hours have been adjusted. You can find the parking details for the game in this notice, but keep in mind that restrictions for several lots around the Blacksburg campus are set to take effect at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Administrative and noninstructional university offices on the Blacksburg campus will be closing at 2 p.m. on Friday in order to relieve traffic congestion and facilitate other operational procedures. You are asked to vacate all lots available for football game parking as close to 2 p.m. as possible.

In addition, on-campus COVID-19 testing locations will close at noon on Friday.

However, school officials say that will not be canceled and other critical operations will remain open. In addition, faculty and staff directly supporting classroom instruction and other critical university operations should work their normal schedule.

The Virginia Tech ticket office is already sold out for the game, but the Virginia Tech Athletics Department says that fans still in need of tickets can check out the Hokies’ official secondary ticket marketplace, StubHub.

Since the season opener serves as the Orange Effect game, fans are encouraged to wear orange to cheer on the Hokies when the game starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

For more information about Friday’s football game at Lane Stadium, click here.