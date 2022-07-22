BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Researchers at Virginia Tech have developed an underwater glove designed to allow humans to have a better grip while underwater.

The “Octa-glove” has suction cups on the fingertips that sense objects. When they come into contact with items, the suction cups go into action. The switchable adhesives are able to generate a strong adhesion, yet can be removed on demand with a trigger and reused.

Researchers say this technology could eventually be used in manufacturing techniques and other underwater applications.