HOUSTON, Tx. (WRIC) — The Virginia Tech Hokies Women’s Rugby 15s team are #2 in the nation after coming up short in the Division I title game to the defending champions Brigham Young Cougars.

The game, held at Aveva Stadium in Houston, Texas, was a 80-7 loss for the Hokies, back Kate Santus was the only Virginia Tech player to score.

The Hokies’ appearance in the title game came after wins in the regular season against Virginia Military Institute, James Madison, Emory and Henry University, North Carolina and North Carolina State.

Tech beat Central Florida in the national quarterfinal but lost to the University of Virginia in the semifinals. The Hokies made the trip to Houston after the Cavaliers declined the invitation to the title game.

The Hokies previously made it to the Women’s Rugby National Championship in both 15s and 7s in 2018.