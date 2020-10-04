Virginia Tech tops 30,000 in undergraduate enrollment

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech says it enrolled more than 30,000 undergraduates this fall, three years ahead of a goal set by President Tim Sands.

The Roanoke Times reports a fall census taken Sept. 21 shows undergraduate enrollment increased 2.4% over last year from 29,300 to 30,016 students. Sands set a target to enroll 30,000 undergraduates by 2023, a goal set shortly after he became president in summer 2014.

The university also said the COVID-19 pandemic took its greatest toll on enrollment from international students. Enrollment for the incoming class stands at 201 international students, compared to a goal of 475 for this year.

