(WFXR) — The 2023 Major League Baseball draft gets underway on Sunday night in Seattle. And one Hokie hoping to hear his name called during the three-day event is right-handed pitcher Drue Hackenberg, who looks to follow in the footsteps of his three brothers, who’ve already gone pro in their respective sports.

“I kinda imagine it here and there right now. It’s just kinda thinking about what I’d do,” said Hackenberg. “I’m not too much of an emotional guy. I don’t think I’ll cry but it’s definitely a moment that I’ll share with my brothers for sure.”

Hackenberg can envision getting the call of a lifetime, becoming a professional baseball player. He’s on the cusp of it now after spending two seasons with the Hokies, which included a memorable run to NCAA Super Regionals last year.

“It’s everything. Going to college just in general helped me to grow up. I needed it, out of high school especially. Just having that, going to Tech,” said. “They’ve taught me everything, they’ve taught me how to compete more, and just being able to compete against good hitters like that has already prepared me for what I might be seeing here in the future.”

Hackenerg’s future is largely shaped by his past. He grew up with three older brothers who’ve all gone pro in their respective sports. Christian got drafted by the NFL’s New York Jets in 2016. Brandon was picked up by Major League Soccer’s Orlando City in 2021 while Adam was drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox that same year.

“It was just how we were molded, especially me being the youngest of all the guys, Christian, Brandon, Adam, that’s just how it was, that household, sports every day,” said Hackenberg. “If you weren’t doing that, you were probably playing video games, but even that was competitive. Everything was competitive in that house.”

For mom and dad, they’ve been through the emotions of seeing their son get drafted before.

“Yeah, it’s the fourth one. Last one though so they’re almost like kinda sad about it. Most people don’t even get two or one so it’s just like you can’t be too greedy but they’re definitely excited,” Hackenberg said.

The Fluvanna County native got a taste of the big league experience when he was one of three Hokies that took part in the MLB Draft combine last month.

“It was fun getting out there. Somewhere different too, never been to Arizona, never been out west that far so it was a very cool experience,” said Hackenberg. “I had a lot of meetings out there and to get to know the head guy in each organization, I mean that’s a huge thing. They gotta know who they’re paying for, not just as a player but also as a person.”

While Hackenberg looks to follow in his brother’s footsteps, getting drafted will be a moment he’s earned all on his own.

“Even though there’s four of us, we’re all one so, that moment is going to be very special,” said Hackenberg. “It’s definitely something I imagine and can’t wait to happen of course.”