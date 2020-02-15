Manhunt is on for Virginia teen accused of killing mother, 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia authorities are searching for a 17-year-old accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day. The 17-year-old also shot his father, authorities said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia. When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son — Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood — had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.

As of Saturday morning, Virginia authorities are still searching for Norwood. He is wanted for two counts of murder.

In a press conference, Saturday afternoon the Fauquier County Sheriff Office said they are searching for a red 2005 Toyota Camry that was stollen near Cockett Park overnight. The sedan has Virginia tags: WNG7739. At this time, the sheriff’s office said they believe the sedan is connected to the double murder.

Norwood is a white male with short purple hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Residents in the Elk Run neighborhood are advised to bring any pets inside and secure residences. Authorities are also asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any sightings of the teen.

Deputies said ‘Levi’ is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and report the location.

If you have any information, you can contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.