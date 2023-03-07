RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia regulators have announced a new audit into the Appalachian Power Company following a sharp jump in electricity prices amid rising fuel costs.

The State Corporation Commission (SCC), which oversees state-sanctioned monopolies like Appalachian Power Company (AppCo) and Dominion, gave preliminary approval to a rate hike last year that saw the average customer’s monthly bill increase by around $20.

But in a final approval issued this week, the SCC also announced an audit into the company’s fuel purchasing. The audit, which will cover fuel purchases from 2019 to 2022, is set to focus on whether the company did everything in its power to minimize the impact of rising fuel costs on consumers.

“We are deeply concerned about the significant rate increase requested in this case, and its impact on customer bills,” the commissioners wrote. “The impact of the increase is worsened by its introduction during the winter months, which are typically higher usage months, and by other recent APCo rate increases.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The audit will be performed in parallel with a West Virginia investigation into the company’s coal purchases — and AppCo itself is suing one of its largest coal suppliers. West Virginia’s power regulator denied a similar rate increase for customers there following concerns raised by advocacy groups over AppCo’s justifications.

Commissioners did caution that the audit was simply a matter of due diligence, and doesn’t amount to an accusation of illegal activity.

“We stress that no party to this case, nor Staff, has asserted or concluded that APCo has acted imprudently in its procurement of coal,” the commissioners wrote.

Still, the move comes as advocates and the Youngkin Administration have pushed for stricter oversight of the state’s powerful electricity monopolies

The SCC order also requires AppCo to provide financial assistance information to its customers and directs staff to monitor the company’s outstanding fuel balance for any opportunities to order a further decrease in power rates.